Lady Gaga took to social media in eight of her most iconic looks to encourage fans to vote.

The "Rain On Me" singer posted the video to her 82 million+ Twitter followers Friday, saying "I believe no matter how you feel right now about the election, you are still accountable."

She addressed various reasons for feeling against voting, including being sick of the fighting, disliking the candidates or not participating in the system.

However, she pointed out that America is our home, and unless they have a plane ticket to a new country with a place waiting for them, it's still going to be their home after the election.

"If you want to change this system, if you want this country to be different than it is right now, you have got to participate in this election," Gaga said while wearing her iconic meat dress.

She also pointed out that similarly to how she has said a lot of things in a lot of different ways, wearing a lot of different outfits, makeup, hats and even dresses made of meat, she's never been shy to make her voice heard.

"I may have seemed to shift and change, but one thing has never changed is my voice and what I believe," Gaga said.

Click here to learn more about voting on the Nov. 3 election day.

Photo via Twitter/ @LadyGaga

