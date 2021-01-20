On the day before Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, Lady Gaga was in DC to rehearse her national anthem performance for the inauguration. But it was her white caped Givenchy moment that had the internet really buzzing, if the reaction to her two photo ops is any indication.

The first image — an artfully staged portrait at the Capitol from a low angle — drew many comparisons to Princess Leia and other Chromatica jokes. She subsequently met with the National Guard, which spawned just as many glorious memes.

The next day, Gaga arrived to the inauguration in a custom white double-breasted Alaïa coat with matching mask before changing into a custom haute couture gown by Schiaparelli for her performance. The red ball skirt and navy jacket was paired with a gilded brooch in the shape of a dove carrying an olive branch, which Gaga later posted with a caption urging everyone to make peace with each other.

"As an American living in Paris, this ensemble is a love letter to the country I miss so dearly and to a performer whose artistry I have so long admired," said Schiaparelli Creative Director Daniel Roseberry, who originally hails from Texas. "Maison Schiaparelli is honored to have this chance to dress the iconic Lady Gaga on this historic Inauguration Day. God Bless Lady Gaga and God Bless America." Her look was style by the duo of Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout.

Naturally, the memes were out of control, many of which alluded to the Hunger Games.