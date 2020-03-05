Kylie Jenner is responding to trolls coming for her toes online.

Yesterday, Kylie took to her Instagram to post several photos of herself and Kendall Jenner posing together in swimsuits. And while that in and of itself would typically be an innocuous enough occurrence, the internet couldn't help but focus on Kylie's toes.

From comments like "So nobody gone notice her short toe?" and "Why her toes throwing gang signs tho," it didn't take long for the trolls to come out and roast her feet — and, naturally, Kylie felt compelled to respond.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kylie posted a couple of videos to her story, in which she explained why her middle toe is shorter than the others.

"Okay, so everyone wants to come for my fucking toes. By the way I have cute ass feet," Kylie said, later following up with a "weird ass" video of herself flexing her toes.

"And I broke this middle toe in middle school," she added. "There's nothing you can do for a broken toe so I just had to let it heal how I wanted it to heal."

Not only that, but Kylie also took a moment to make fun of Kendall's feet, sharing a zoomed-in screenshot of them alongside the caption, "I'm sorry but wutttt."

And though it appears as if she's since deleted those posts, in her remaining Instagram stories, Kylie laughed it off by writing, "my toes are so famous," before giving them names like "Toby" and "Trix." See her stories for yourself, below.