Kris Jenner reportedly had nothing to do with that sex tape.

On Wednesday, Ray J publicly claimed his 2007 sex tape with then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian wasn't actually "leaked." Instead, he said the videos were part of a three-tape deal between the couple, Kris Jenner and Vivid Entertainment, though only one was publicly released.

"It has never been a leak,” Ray J told the Daily Mail, adding that he "never leaked anything" since he didn't even have the tapes, which he said were stored under Kim's bed in a Nike shoebox.

"It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me," he continued, "And we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing."

However, a source with "direct knowledge" of the situation told TMZ that Kris was never involved. Rather, it was Kim, Ray J and their lawyers who struck the deal with Vivid.

Not only that, but the outlet went on to point out that Kim and Ray J had to sign something for Vivid to release the video. And while Kim did sue Vivid prior to the release, it was apparently dropped after the ex-couple allegedly "cut the deal they wanted." The exes were then reportedly given a $1 million advance and received 49% of the profits — or $49 million — for what turned into the highest selling sex tape of all time.

Despite both women long denying all speculation surrounding their involvement with the so-called "leak," Ray J said Kris and Kim masterminded the plan after he suggested it based on the success of Paris Hilton's sex tape. He also accused them of exploiting him for their own gain, damaging his reputation in the process and feeding into the rumor that he leaked the tape, before sharing alleged screenshots of his messages with Kim.

In the purported screenshots, Ray J tells Kim to stop making him seem “like a rapist and dirty perv." This seems to stem from a recent episode of The Kardashians focused on Kim's estranged husband, Kanye West, retrieving a laptop and hard drive — supposedly containing more explicit footage — and returning it to Kim, who later makes a joke about Ray J putting a dildo in her butt.

“I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years, allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about,” he said, calling it “the biggest lie in the industry in the history of entertainment.”

