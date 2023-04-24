Patti LuPone Is Not Thrilled About Kim Kardashian's 'American Horror Story' Role

Sass queen Patti LuPone is never one to bite her tongue, and she has some words regarding Kim Kardashian's controversial casting in the upcoming season of American Horror Story.

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the host sat down with LuPone to ask how she feels about Kardashian's AHS casting. LuPone herself was in the series' Coven and NYC seasons. The Broadway legend did not hold back. When probed if she gives a damn during the "Do! They! Give A Damn!" segment, she said she definitely does. Cohen goes deeper and asks if she likes it. "No, I don’t," she replied.

Cohen did most of the heavy lifting, asking LuPone if it was because she felt that Kardashian was taking roles away from experienced actors. She confirmed that was one of the reasons. "Excuse me, excuse me, Kim,” the Beau is Afraid star said. “What are you doing with your life?” Fellow guest John Leguizamo agreed.

LuPone also dropped a sneaky "Don’t get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington" reference, alluding to the Noël Coward song that tells the tale of a mother determined to get her untalented daughter a theater career. Ouch.

News of Kardashian's casting came as a surprise to many, especially since the cryptic trailer posted by her shows that she will be working closely with Emma Roberts. According to reports, Murphy was impressed with her hosting stint on Saturday Night Live. For what it's worth, many Kardashian skeptics ended up enjoying the episode, with the socialite herself participating in some self-aware jokes of her own.

In addition to Kardashian and Roberts, the horror show's new season will also feature Matt Czuchry. The theme itself is expected to be based on Danielle Valentine's Delicate Condition, which tells the story of a woman who is convinced something sinister is interfering with her pregnancy journey as she tries to conceive through IVF. This will be the first season based on a book. Playwright Halley Feiffer will be taking over as both sole writer and show runner for the first time in the show's history, with Murphy stepping back into the role of executive producer.

At the very least, we will be tuned in to see exactly how far Kardashian is willing to go for her proper acting debut.