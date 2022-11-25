Kim Kardashian got a little too real with North West about the night she was conceived.

According to a YouTube video from E! News, the Skims mogul sat down with the 9-year-old to talk about the events leading up to her birth on last night's season finale of The Kardashians. And it turns out that in addition to the obvious contributions of father, Kanye West, the story also apparently involves a couture dress and an old friend of the now-estranged couple. Namely, Balmain and the French fashion house's creative director, Olivier Rousteing.

"Northie, I've known Olivier since before you were a baby," Kim can be seen telling North during a visit to the designer in Paris.

"And he gave daddy this blue dress that daddy wanted for me," she continued, as North continues to innocently eat her french fries. "It was my birthday the year before you were born and I wore the dress, and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress."

She added, "So, Olivier might have a little something to do with the reason you're on this planet."

The outfit-in-question was a sexy, deep blue dress with a cinched waist, a plunging neckline and a high leg slit, which the mother of four reportedly wore on October 22, 2012 to the annual Angel Ball in New York, with North being born the following June.

So while the story was definitely a super odd overshare, it's also the apparent beginning of her daughter's well-known passion for fashion. After all, the reality superstar's eldest is already an accomplished stylist, viral critic, runway model and fashion icon, with her latest headline-making look also coming courtesy of Olivier, who recently had Kim and North go full goth for the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall 2022/Winter 2023 show.



