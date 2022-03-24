Mr. Rager himself is set to write, direct and star in a new Netflix film, called Teddy.

Tuesday night on Instagram, Kid Cudi (real name: Scott Mescudi) announced that he signed a movie deal with Netflix and he’s been working on the forthcoming film for nine years. "I can’t wait for [you] all to meet Teddy, his friends, his family and take a walk in his world for a bit," he wrote.

While there’s limited knowledge about the film’s plot or ultimate release date, Teddy is expected to be a semi-autobiographical take on Cudi’s own life.

In a caption underneath an image of pink and purple sky with the word "TEDDY," he wrote, “It's as if I took the song 'Pursuit Of Happiness' and wrote a movie about it.” If the movie is as good as the track (off his debut 2009 album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day), then we are in for something special from Cudi.

Further in the caption he continued, “I added a lot of my own personal struggles and experiences in it, so this film is very close to my heart. I know, that deep down, this movie will help people in the same ways my music has. I’m continuing my mission. Now this is a comedy, but if wouldn’t be me if I didn’t sprinkle some real shit in there. Its trippy, its fun, its sad, its life.”

This isn’t the first time Cudi has been represented on screen: the film, A Man Named Scott, was released in 2021 and documented his personal life and career.

Teddy is backed by Jay-Z alongside Jeymes Samuel, James Lassiter, and companies Mad Solar and BRON. The film’s production is set to begin later this year. Fans can also expect two new albums from Cudi in 2022, as well.

Cudi has kept busy in recent months. The announcement comes right after the theater release of another film project, X, in which he and a group making a porn become targets for a couple of rural recluses' target practice. What else have we come to expect from an A24 horror film?

If that isn’t enough to win over the average weirdo, then perhaps scream queens Jenna Ortega, Mia Goth and Brittany Snow would sway you to seeing the film. In addition to their collaboration in X, Cudi is also expected to star in Snow’s own directorial debut, September 17th. So much to come from our favorite Man on the Moon.