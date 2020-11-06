Khloé Kardashian is refuting accusations that her family didn't encourage people to vote.

It all started on Wednesday when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter to talk about widespread anxiety related to the 2020 presidential election results.

"I am seeing that so many people were unable to sleep because of the elections," Khloé wrote. "Even people not from this country. Many are riddled with nerves. Try to take care of yourselves today. 30 mins of praying or meditation may help. We will all get through this together. We have to."

However, her tweet was met with criticism from one commenter who accused her and the other Kardashian-Jenners of not using their huge platforms to "push the vote" — even though E! News noted that Kim, Kendall, and Kourtney have all encouraged fans to vote.

Needless to say, Khloé quickly responded to the Twitter user by writing, "Please be fully informed before u make untrue claims."

"My family & I have encouraged the importance of voting, registering to vote and using your platforms," she said, adding, "We have been posting for weeks/weeks where people can register. Where people can vote. We have made it super simplistic/easy."

See Khloé's tweets for yourself, below.

