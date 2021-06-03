Khloé Kardashian is threatening to sue the woman who claims Tristan Thompson fathered her child.

According to a new report from TMZ, the reality star recently sent a cease-and-desist to Kimberly Alexander, in which she threatened to sue the model for defamation. The legal threat comes one day after she was "exposed" for faking a DM exchange between her and Kardashian.

"You put words in her mouth that she never said and that she wouldn't say," Khloé's attorney, Lynda Goldman, wrote in the letter. "You faked the whole thing. And you have now publicly admitted it."

Additionally, Goldman went on to contend that Thompson had already taken a paternity test twice, with both results turning up negative. She also refuted Alexander's claim that her 7-year-old son was conceived during Kardashian and Thompson's relationship, as well as her assertion that the test was conducted by a "Kardashian-affiliated facility." Rather, Goldman wrote that the test was done in "one of the most reputable labs in the country, and your own lawyers approved it and accepted the test results."

That said, this is apparently the second cease-and-desist issued to Alexander, as the KUWTK star previously sent a similar letter last May about the same case. Thompson has also since filed his own lawsuit against Alexander.

