Kesha recently released her new album High Road — a return to the debaucherous joy and autotune-heavy, asinine bangers of her past. Now, her OG party hits are getting their due on TikTok. Where else? She invented TikTok, after all.
Related | Don't Cry for Kesha
"Cannibal," the title track from Kesha's 2010 album of the same name, started blowing up on the platform last week, thanks to a teenager named Briana Hantsch (@ya.girl.bri.bri97) who cooked up some choreo to the the misandrist anthem.
The song was something of a sleeper hit next to Cannibal's "Sleazy," "We R Who We R" and "Crazy Beautiful Life," but its lyrics are handcrafted for a viral dance. Signature moments of "The Cannibal" include miming eating a bowl of human flesh as an autotune voice gurgles "I'll eat you up" and a cute lil chest pop to "Your little heart goes pitter-patter/ I want your liver on a platter."
@ya.girl.bri.bri97
This dance was the start of it all for me ❤️❤️❤️♬ Cannibal - Ke$ha
The full verse: "I am cannibal (Cannibal, I'll eat you up)/ Whenever you tell me I'm pretty/ That's when the hunger really hits me/ Your little heart goes pitter-patter/ I want your liver on a platter/ Use your finger to stir my tea/ And for dessert, I'll suck your teeth."
Hantsch's "Cannibal" dance has been trending so successfully, Kesha took notice. No doubt hoping to pull a "Truth Hurts" (aka get an old song charting years after its release) she released a brand new lyric video for the decade-old track She also called up the "CEO of TikTok" Charli D'Amelio to make a side-by-side dance video.
Now, her stans are scheming to put some extra wind in "Cannibal"s sails. So far the TikTok momentum has gotten "Cannibal" to #96 on the Canadian Hot 100, and into the Top 200 again on the iTunes charts. Keep streaming, Animals!
Photography: Oscar Ouk for PAPER