Katy Perry Accused of 'Mom Shaming' By 'American Idol' Contestant

Katy Perry is being called out for a less than kind comment about another mother.

On a recent episode of American Idol, the "Roar" singer, 38, made an uncomfortable joke at the expense of contestant Sara Beth Liebe. During her audition, the 25-year-old revealed that she was a mother of three, which led to several remarks about her youthful appearance from judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

As for the pop star, she played up her shock by getting up from her seat and spinning around, with her dramatic antics initially eliciting a giggle from an excited Liebe. However, things took an awkward turn after Liebe said "if Katy lays on the table, I think I'm going to pass out," which prompted Perry — who has a daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom — to reply, "Honey, you've been laying on the table too much."

After the episode aired, Perry's Instagram was flooded with comments about her "rude" and "disappointing" remarks towards Liebe, with many urging her to apologize for "criticizing young mothers." And amid the backlash, Liebe herself decided to address the interaction by posting a TikTok about how Perry's response was "hurtful" and how "embarrassing [it is] to have that on TV."

"I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool and I think that mom shaming is super lame," she said before noting that "it's hard enough to be a mom and it's hard enough to be a woman."

That said, Liebe then went on to thank all of the other "young moms" and "just moms in general who have commented on all of the videos and posts and everything," prior to concluding her video by saying, "I see you and I hear you and I am grateful for you and you're worthy."

Liebe added, "Keep loving your babies."

Perry has yet to address the "mom shaming" accusations. In the meantime, you can watch Liebe's entire TikTok about their interaction below.

@sarabethliebe Well. I didnt think id be making this video, but i just wanted to say a couple things since im being flooded with articles and comments/messages about this.