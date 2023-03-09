The Kardashians May Not Be Invited to the Met Gala

The Kardashians could be absent from the biggest fashion event of the year — and not by choice.

In truly shocking and somewhat unbelievable news, sources speaking to Page Six are claiming that one of the most famous families on Earth may not receive invitations to the 2023 Met Gala, and we're talking all of them.

Granted, the outlet also went on to say that an insider close to the reality stars insisted the rumors weren't true. However, we think the craziest part of this potential scenario though is knowing that if the Kardashians are actually on the chopping block, which other big-name celebrities won't make it to the Met on the first of May? And why is this even happening in the first place?!

According to the report, the rumored snub appears to have something to do with exclusivity. While there's no word yet on what's motivating the alleged move, it could very well be related to the increasing presence of young social media stars, including Emma Chamberlain, James Charles and Kardashian BFF, Addison Rae. So with some saying the influencers have sullied the event's prestige, perhaps Anna is just reconsidering what exactly it means to be a true A-list celebrity.

Official representatives for the Kardashians, Vogue and Wintour have yet to address the report. In the meantime, you can read what sources said to Page Six about the supposed snub here.