It seems like Kanye West is drawing a line. You're either with him or against him.
The rapper says that he will be cutting long-time collaborator Kid Cudi from his next album Donda 2. “JUST SO EVERYONE KNOWS, CUDI WILL NOT BE ON DONDA BECAUSE HE’S FRIENDS WITH YOU KNOW WHO,” he wrote in a post on his Instagram stories. And it's apparent that by "YOU KNOW WHO" he's referring to Kim Kardashian's current beau Pete Davidson.
“WE ALL SPEAK IN BILLIE LANGUAGE NOW,” he continued, referring to his current beef with Billie Eilish. He reposted the famous photo from Cudi's birthday dinner with Davidson and Timothée Chalamet, with Davidson's face crossed out. He also tweeted a few edited photos, including one that was inspired by a Captain America: Civil War poster. It showed him, Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott and Future facing off against Davidson, Kardashian, Cudi, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift.
Cudi responded with a tweet. "We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet," he wrote. "You ain’t no friend. BYE."
Cudi didn't end there. He also took to Ye's Instagram comments, saying, “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album you fuckin dinosaur hahaha 😂 everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. ima pray for you brother.”
Aside from his post about Cudi, Ye went on a Davidson-takedown rampage on social media, posting more of his thoughts on the Saturday Night Live comedian on main. He uploaded a screenshot of Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly's Calvin Klein ad, with the caption, "NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN." He's also reposted an unfounded rumor about how Davidson allegedly sent Mac Miller intimate photos of him and Ariana Grande together.
Photo via Getty
