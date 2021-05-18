Kacey Musgraves is living her best life in Moschino's latest campaign, where she's eating cookies and sitting in trashcans in sweatpants in a set reminiscent of 123 Sesame Street. What more could you ask for?

The Grammy-winning country artist references childhood heroes like Oscar the Grouch and Big Bird to be the face of Moschino's latest collection inspired by the famous kid's show. For the new collaboration, creative director Jeremy Scott hacked into our cheugy collective consciousness to deliver oversized hoodies, graphic t-shirts, and denim mini skirts emblazoned with the faces of Grover, Bert, Ernie and more.

"We did it for the children," Musgraves wrote on Instagram while posing for the collection. Truly, we are all of her sons.

Scott's Moschino isn't one to shy away from pop-cultural iconography in his work. The American designer has toyed with childhood nostalgia in the past, from My Little Pony to Barbie and McDonalds' Happy Meals.

While some pieces from the collection are already available in select boutiques in China, the full 33-piece collection is set to launch worldwide on May 25. Browse a selection of items from Moschino's Sesame Street collection in the gallery below.