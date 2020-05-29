Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
It's Nice to Laugh
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Culture
Politics
Subscribe

Amid nationwide outrage stemming from the death of George Floyd, a new petition calling for the arrest of the four Minneapolis police officers involved is quickly gaining steam.

Earlier today, Change.org announced that the "Justice For George Floyd" petition is expected to become the site's largest petition of 2020 with over two million signatures in under 48 hours.

Related | George Floyd's Death Sparks Nationwide Outrage

"Justice For George Floyd" — which has already garnered support from the likes of Common and Ariana Grande — was started after disturbing footage of Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck while he said he couldn't breathe went viral, sparking protests around the country. On the heels of Chauvin's firing, the petition is asking Mayor Jacob Frey and DA Mike Freeman to also remove all of the officers involved and file charges against them.

According to Change.org, the petition has garnered so much support that it has become the fastest growing petition to date and is still gaining a signature every two seconds.

Add your signature by signing the "Justice For George Floyd" petition, here.

Photo via Getty

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like
It's Nice to Laugh

Quarantine Diaries: Rob Corddry

Intro by Abby Schreiber / Illustrations by Taylor Roberts