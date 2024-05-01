Tyler Cameron at Stagecoach: 'Eric Church Kept Playing With My Heart'

Although it’s difficult to imagine Indio’s Empire Polo Club being filled with cowboy hats and country lovers only a week after Doja Cat closed out Coachella performing “Wet Vagina” in a mud pit, Stagecoach did in fact take over the space as April came to an end.

Among the sea of festival goers was Tyler Cameron, beloved Bachelorette alum and host of Prime Video’s new home renovation series Going Home With Tyler Cameron. (He also once famously roleplayed as PAPER’s boyfriend a few years back.)

For Cameron, who attended with his brother Ryan and buddy Brownbear, catching Shaboozey’s set was a major highlight over the weekend, as was seeing Post Malone perform live. “I think he has proven that he can be a huge figure in the country space,” Cameron told us, gushing over Malone’s set list of hits. “Post is beloved by everyone, so a country album will bring more people listening in the country space.” While Malone delivered on fan favorites, Cameron jokingly said: “Eric Church kept playing with my heart. I thought he was going to bust out into his classics, but he just kept the gospel music going through the whole set.”

That’s nothing a few tequila shots can’t balm, though. Cameron also spent some time at the Patron after party, where he said “the night got wild and lots of tequila was poured,” before later bartending at Saint James’ activation with Olivia Jade. Ultimately, Stagecoach was the “best time” with the “best people” for Cameron, and PAPER caught more highlights from his fest experience, below.

"Big shoutout to the Country Night crew, who really made the Patron party fun. It was your typical LA party until they got there and started mixing it up. They had people dancing on stage; other country artists loved it, wanted to get in on the action and then they came up and sang their singles. It was an awesome night and I paid for it the next day."

"Bartending at Saint James was great, tons of people showed up. We got to connect with everyone over their favorite artists and I had the best time co-hosting with Olivia Jade."