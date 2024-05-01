Getting Ralph Lauren Ready with Kelsey Merritt

On Monday night, celebrities and top editors and influencers were at Ralph Lauren’s headquarters at 650 Madison Avenue for his Fall 2024 show. "The woman I design for has a beauty that comes from an inner confidence," Lauren said in a press release. "My collection is inspired by that woman, her sense of timelessness, her individuality — a style that is forever."

One of the women in question in attendance was Filipina model Kelsey Merritt, whose goal has been championing representation, diversity and inclusion in the fashion industry by redefining traditional beauty standards. And she's built a substantial following on social media where she shares her modeling work, daily life and messages of empowerment, which has caught the attention of fashion brands like Christian Dior, Tiffany & Co., Valentino, Fendi, Chanel and, of course, Ralph Lauren.



For Ralph Lauren's Fall 2024 show, Merritt got ready with PAPER in an exclusive photo diary. Click through the gallery, below, to follow her along for the intimate evening.

So excited to be in New York City with my Ralph Lauren family! Can’t wait for the Fall 2024 show tonight.