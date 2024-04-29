Inside Wolfgang Tillmans' Berlin Album Launch Party

German photographer and musician Wolfgang Tillmans knows what a long night can offer. Rising to prominence as the chief artist documenting London’s youth-led counter culture in the ’90s, Tillmans has an uncanny ability to capture the sight and sounds of an evening in the city. It makes sense then that his foray into music would veer towards late night abandon.

To celebrate his second full-length album, Build From Here, the artist-turned-musician hosted a launch party at his Berlin project space, Between Bridges. There was a 20-foot projection of the album’s video-incarnation on loop in the gallery space, a high fidelity listening lounge in the garden room, and beer and refreshments for smiling attendees basking in the early jolt of spring.