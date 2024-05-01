The Girl JT Hits NYC

JT is on a roll. The self-proclaimed "City Cinderella" and South Florida rapstress has had quite the year as a solo act. Since the City Girls fulfilled their promise of dropping the new album RAW last Fall, JT has been flourishing in her own respective world with a fresh fashion it-girl aesthetic and steady stream of solo singles, first “ Sideways ” and most recently the defiant “ Okay .”

She’s also taken this momentum and hit the road on an intimate US club tour. But just because it’s intimate doesn’t mean it won’t get rowdy. Last Saturday, New York City got a taste of JT when she stopped by The Harbor, and fans showed out in droves, packing into the small club like it was an arena. They gushed in City Cinderella merch and waved signs of JT’s face as she pulled up in a fur coat and cheetah print LV bag, proving that the rapper won’t seem to be missing any of the fanfare as she continues to stand on her own.