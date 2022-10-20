Update 10/20/22: PAPER reached out to Fox for comment on the machete incident, to which she replied, "I ain't no snitch tho," with a shushing face emoji. The perfect response to a wild story.

They say every Birkin bag tells a story, and while most of us who cannot afford the bag will never know what that story is, Julia Fox sounds like she has one hell of a story for hers.

Agreeing with another notion that "a lived in Birkin is so chic," the Uncut Gems star took to TikTok to show off her favorite gray Hermès bag that has certainly seen better days. “I love her, but she’s been through a lot,” Fox narrates as she focuses in on a couple-inch gash in the top of the bag. “That’s a little hard to see there, but she was actually attacked by a machete. I’m not kidding — that actually happened to this bag. And me.”

Blowing entirely past that absolutely wild tidbit of information, Fox went on to point out a few other nicks and slashes on the bag where the weapon "slipped and hit the side of the bag,” adding at the very end, "you know I was holding on to this Birkin for my life!"

However, what Fox failed to explain was who or why she and her Birkin were attacked by a machete in the first place. Understandably, the comments were flooded people desperate for just a shred or even a crumb of context for the machete attack, pleading with Fox to “="GIVE US A STORY TIME JULIA."

In all fairness, Fox has previously spoken out about the perils of being a Birkin owner after famously receiving one for her birthday from ex-boyfriend Kanye West earlier this year. “I don’t know if you know about owning a Birkin when you’re not a rich person, but it’s like the most anxiety-inducing thing ever,” Fox admitted to the New York Times back in March. “You’re checking on the Birkin, making sure it’s still there, that it didn’t magically grow wings. It’s scary to have a Birkin. It’s a lot of pressure.”

Add in having to fend off a machete with a bag that can come with a five-to-six-figure price tag and we'd kind of have to agree with Fox that a healthy fear of Birkins is warranted.