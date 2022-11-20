Singer Jhené Aiko and rapper Big Sean are happy parents of a new baby boy.

Named Noah Hasani, the baby was born on November 8. On Friday, Aiko, whose full name is Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo, took to Instagram to share the news along with the first photos of Noah, writing," After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain…he came. My baby Yoda, my Sani."

Big Sean, born Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, likewise jumped on social media to share his excitement about his first-born son, writing, "He’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son." In the comments of both posts, celebrity friends, including John Legend, Kehlani, Ella Mai, and Bia shared congratulatory words.

The couple, both 34 years old, went public with their long-rumored relationship in 2016. Noah is their first child together, while Aiko also has a 14-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, with singer O'Ryan Browner.