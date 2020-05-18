Jeffree Star has responded to criticism of his "tone deaf" new product.

Over the weekend, the makeup mogul unveiled the new "Cremated" eyeshadow palette — which is a collection of "gothic neutrals" — via his Instagram and YouTube channel.

"Get ready to be deceased," Star wrote in his announcement post, before detailing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the palette's initial release schedule in his video.

"We were supposed to have a very gothic and dark spring," he said, before revealing that the product was supposed to come out in April. "But, of course, things did not go according to plan, but that's okay."

And while many commenters — including the likes of Shane Dawson — expressed their excitement over the release, many others were less than pleased about Star's "insensitive" timing.

"Jeffree Star rly released a CREMATION themed palette in the middle of a global pandemic in which the bodies of thousands killed by COVID are being cremated. and STILL his deranged lil' fans will eat it up," one fan wrote, while others added that it was disappointing to see him come out with a palette that "is all death/ funeral inspired in the wake of a fucking pandemic where almost a hundred thousand people have died."

"To those who find a cremation palette launch during a pandemic acceptable, please feel free to let the millions of families who lost loved ones, were unable to have a proper burial, & had no choice but to have a cremation for their loved one why you feel so strongly. quickly," as another commenter said.



That said, in the wake of the backlash, Star took to his Instagram Stories to address the criticism, saying that while the palette is "allowed to be interpreted any way that anyone wants to take it... I always come from a good place."

"My own father was cremated, my two dogs that passed away last year were cremated, so nothing ever comes from a negative place in my life," he continued. "So if you take it that way, that's how you articulate things, but bitch, not me."

Watch his response for yourself, below.

