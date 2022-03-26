Jamie Lee Curtis is gearing up for her next role as a World of Warcraft character.

On Tuesday, the actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about her daughter Ruby Guest's upcoming wedding, which has a cosplay theme. And as if that wasn't fun enough, Curtis will apparently officiate the entire thing while dressed up as the game's Jaina Proudmoore, no less.

"Everybody at the wedding is going to be in costume and I will be in a costume to officiate the wedding," Curtis revealed, adding that the ceremony will take place in their family's backyard and will feature a "beautiful picnic."

Curtis then revealed that she got the costume off of Etsy after Ruby — who came out as trans last year — and her fiancé chose her character. However, the screen legend added that she was a little worried over whether her robes would come in time for the May event, given that the seller is apparently in Russia and could be experiencing supply chain issues.

Despite this, Kimmel seemed more concerned over what cosplay even was, let alone how a cosplay wedding would work. But jokes about Curtis potentially dressing up as a raccoon aside, it was obvious the star was just thrilled to be the one making Ruby's marriage official in such a special spot, especially since her older daughter Annie also got married in the same place three years ago.

"Both my children will have been married in my backyard, which brings me to tears," Curtis said, to which Kimmel responded, "And it's cheaper, right? It's so much cheaper in the yard." Granted, she also went on to explain that "it's so much more meaningful" to have an intimate wedding like this, especially if you "forget" all of the "show-off business" that can come with an event like this — and we definitely have to agree.

Watch Curtis talk about the special event below.