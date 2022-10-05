Jameela Jamil already knows she won't be attending the 2023 Met Gala.

Last week, Vogue revealed that next May's event would pay tribute to late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019 and is the focus of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's upcoming "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition. And while the announcement was met with much excitement, Jamil made it clear that she was far from a fan of the theme due to Lagerfeld's controversial political views and derisive comments about women in a lengthy post uploaded to her Instagram this past weekend.

Despite acknowledging that the former Chanel creative director was a "supremely talented" man, the She-Hulk star argued that he "used his platform in such a distinctly hateful way, mostly towards women" and "repeatedly" attacked them "up until the last years of his life, showing no remorse, offering no atonement, no apology, no help to groups he attacked... there was no explanation for his cruel outbursts."

"Swipe for receipts," she wrote before sharing series of fatphobic quotes from Lagerfeld, as well as his dismissive comments about the #MeToo movement, including a remark advising aspiring models to "join a nunnery" if "you don't want your pants pulled about."

Not only that, but Jamil went on to criticize Lagerfeld's "public disdain for marginalized people," such as "women who were sexually assaulted, the entire me too movement, gay couples who wanted to adopt [and] all fat people, specifically fat women."

"And some of his greatest harm was against Muslim refugees, and the disgusting way he spoke about people fleeing their homes for fear of their lives," she continued, before asking her followers, "Why is THIS who we celebrate when there are so many AMAZING designers out there who aren't bigoted white men? What happened to everyone's principles and 'advocacy.'"

Jamil added, "Sorry, but no. This isn't the 90s. We didn't fight all this shit just to throw it all away because some white guy made some pretty clothes for people's skinny faves... come on now."

Neither Vogue nor the Metropolitan Museum of Art have responded to Jamil's criticism. In the meantime, see her entire post below.