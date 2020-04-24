Bella Hadid and Barbie Ferreira Star in Jacquemus' Latest Campaign

Thanks to Miss Rona, fashion brands are finding new ways to roll collections out online. With just a phone camera to work with, Jacquemus launched its Summer 2020 campaign, Jacquemus From Home, starring Barbie Ferreira and Bella Hadid.

The campaign consists of a series of images via FaceTime, captured by Pierre-Ange Carlotti and directed by Simon Port Jacquemus himself. The stills feature Ferreira and Hadid in the comfort of their own homes, but ready to go out in pieces from the designer's latest collection. Hadid, posing in a simple white-walled room, sports a crisp white suit and green bralette, a blue bodysuit and a cropped orange and yellow top. Ferreira, on the other hand, models a sheer white blouse, long pleated dress and a cropped lilac and green top.

Additionally, Ferreira's shoot features the designer's legendary floppy hat in a dusty rose hue. Both Ferreira and Hadid don the brand's signature style sunglasses, as well as woven bags.

The bare-bones shoot captures an intimate portrait of Ferreira and Hadid as their most natural selves, without the help of trained hair and makeup artists on set. As the fashion industry continues to adapt to the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, more brands are sure to take note of Jacquemus' crafty campaign.