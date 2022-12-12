The below freezing temps outside Paris today didn't stop the celebs from making their style statements at the Jacquemus show, including Christine Quinn who wore nothing but a sheer negligee. *insert "I'll do anything for fashion" meme here*

A few other buzzy stars jetted across the pond for the off-calendar show, including Drag Race winner Symone, Richie Shazam and Emma Chamberlain. Throw in two Elite actors (Manu Rios, Arón Piper), designers (Amina Muaddi, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Daniel Roseberry) and global superstars (Blackpink's Jennie) and you've got yourself a fabulous dinner party.

But perhaps no one drew more eyeballs than Pamela Anderson, a surprise guest who arrived in a giant straw hat with raffia all over, which happened to be the theme of the show. "Le Raphia," which follows fashion shows in Hawaii and the South of France, had straw falling from the ceiling as the models wore looks covered in raffia, all embroidered by Maison Lesage, the same atelier the makes Chanel's tweeds.

Pamela Anderson

It's the first fashion show Jacquemus has held since his wedding to Marco Maestri on August 27. Since then, the designer with a penchant for viral handbags and experiences opened a popular pop-up in Paris and linked up with Nike for a sold-out collab.

The raffia motif recalled the wheat field setting for his July 2020 show, once of many far-flung destination shows he's held including the popular lavender fields show in Provence. According to the show notes, Jacquemus wanted to channel sensation of summer and a return to a more "artisanal" spirit, hence the couture-like techniques he offered up today with the raffia.

No stranger to big names at his shows, Jacquemus has drawn stars like Sza, Victoria Beckham and Rosalía in the past.