Jack Harlow's sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, is set to arrive this Friday, and more details continue to emerge as the release day rapidly approaches.

Fresh off a debacle involving some NBA referees and owing a camera operator chicken tendies, Harlow returned today with the full tracklist off his forthcoming LP. In addition to previously released singles "Nail Tech" and "First Class," the packed 15-track lineup sees a roster of A-list features from the likes of Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, Lil Wayne and a timely Kentucky Derby-themed collab with Drake.

However, the tracklist highlight that seems to have piqued everyone's curiosity isn't a feature, but rather a song called "Dua Lipa." While it remains unclear to whether or not the Future Nostalgia singer has any involvement in the track outside being its subject matter, Harlow did notably sample Fergie on last month's "First Class," so a musical nod to the pop star's discography isn't entirely out of the question either.p

Harlow previously teased the track earlier this week, sharing a snippet on Instagram the rapper can be seen mouthing along to the lyrics: "Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature," while a booming trap beat rattles the back of his car. As a result, the brief snippet and tracklist reveal has caused Dua Lipa to trend on Twitter for two days straight, which feels as good of an indication as any that the hype behind the track is real.

Jack Harlow's Come Home the Kids Miss You is set to drop this Friday, May 6. Check out the full tracklist, below.

Jack Harlow Come Home the Kids Miss You Tracklist: 1. Talk of the Town

2. Young Harleezy

3. I’d Do Anything to Make You Smile

4. First Class

5. Dua Lipa

6. Side Piece

7. Movie Star featuring Pharrell

8. Lil Secret

9. I Got a Shot

10. Churchill Downs featuring Drake

11. Like a Blade of Grass

12. Parent Trap featuring Justin Timberlake

13. Poison featuring Lil Wayne

14. Nail Tech

15. State Fair