UPDATE 4/4/23: The lookbook for H&M x Mugler just dropped and features several Mugler signatures from catsuits and bodycon dresses to tailoring, denim, jewelry and accessories. There's also several pieces referencing Thierry Mugler’s archives and greatest hits from the '80s and '90s, curated by Casey Cadwallader. See all 38 looks, below.

Photography: Lengua

UPDATE 3/23/23: New details about the H&M x Mugler collaboration have been announced. It will include both womenswear, menswear and accessories, and will launch in select stores and online beginning May 11th, 2023. To introduce the collection, the two brands launched a music video, featuring Arca, Shygirl, Eartheater and more.

ORIGINAL 2/22: After a few years of low-key partnerships with brands like Brock Collection and style figures like Iris Apfel, H&M has announced its biggest designer collaboration in a while: Mugler.

The French fashion house, currently known for its illusion bodysuits and spiral denim under creative director Casey Cadwallader, joins a list of past marquee collaborations with the Swedish brand including Balmain, Versace and Isabel Marant.

"H&M is proud to share that its next designer collaboration will be with the house of Mugler," the company said in a statement this morning. "The Mugler H&M collection, crafted under the direction of Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader, will encapsulate the unique and vibrant spirit of Mugler."

Courtesy of H&M

No further details were announced except that the collaboration with launch some time online and in stores in Spring 2023. The only press image shared was a joint portrait of Cadwallader and H&M's creative advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson. Lookbook images are expected to be unveiled in a few weeks.

Mugler has also been busy of late. It returned to the runway after thee years during Paris Couture Week in January and launched its first handbag under Cadwallader. Its Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum is still going strong and wraps up on May 7.

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer, who's starred in several of the brand's fashion films, was unveiled last week as the new face of its Angel fragrance.