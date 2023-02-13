Halle Bailey Responds to Rubi Rose's Leaked Texts From DDG

Halle Bailey is paying no mind to gossip about her relationship with rapper and Youtuber DDG.

It all started last week with speculation that the couple were breaking up, amidst which DDG took to Twitter to deny the rumors, calling the internet "gullible." But on Saturday, Atlanta rapper Rubi Rose, with whom the 25-year-old previously had a relationship, shared screenshots alleging he contacted her while in LA while still trying to fix things with Bailey.

Accompanied by the caption, "This is why I'm single," the screenshots appear to show DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., reaching out to Rose to ask what she was doing. When she pointed out that he was contacting her the day his breakup rumors came to light, he responded, "lol u right, lemme go heal first."

Rose first entered the chat earlier in the day when she tweeted, "having ur bitch [wear] my clothes is crazy lol," alluding to a shirt Bailey was seen wearing on Instagram. After Bailey's fans came to her defense, the 25-year-old followed up with a clarifying tweet saying she "[liked] Halle" and that she was directed her comments to her ex, who she called "a weirdo."





On Sunday, Bailey, who is one half of Beyoncé-approved duo Chloe X Halle, took to Twitter to implore fans to ignore ongoing internet discourse, writing, "the devil is working ♥️lol please don’t feed into the lies, especially from a third party 💕✨stay blessed everyone."

Despite this, the phrase "HALLE GET BEHIND ME" trended on Twitter throughout the weekend, with some concerned fans even starting a petition online calling for the end of the relationship. At the time of writing, it had reached over 1,800 signatures.

Bailey and DDG were rumored to be dating in January 2022 after being seen together at an Usher concert. They made their relationship Instagram official in March of the same year.