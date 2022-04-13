At this point, Hailey Bieber has been married to Justin Bieber for more than three years, yet some fans still can’t stop talking about Selena Gomez. Yes, Justin’s ex. And Hailey has rightfully had enough.

She took to TikTok yesterday to ask fans to stop commenting on her posts and saying things about Gomez. “Leave me alone at this point,” she said. “I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you. Truly. That’s my only request. Be miserable somewhere else, please.”

@haileybieber this is for you guys in my comments every single time I post

​In the caption of the video, she added a pointed message at who she’s talking to, writing, “this is for you guys in my comments every single time I post.” Tons of her fans came to her defense in the comments of this TikTok, telling her that her feelings are valid. Many of them also confidently stated that this sound — the “be miserable somewhere else, please” part — would definitely be trending to serve a myriad of purposes.

Despite the fact that Justin and Gomez broke up years ago and both have clearly moved on, some of their more passionate fans can’t let the relationship go, often commenting about the former Jelena on Hailey’s content. No matter what Hailey posts, the Gomez-related comments come flying in. There was even a time in late 2020 when the comments on Hailey’s Instagram Live got so aggressive that Justin stepped in and also pleaded with fans to cool it. He said at the time, “This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better [and] so on and so forth. It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love the most in this world. It is not right.”

Justin and Selena are done and over and their relationship is a thing of the past. Like Hailey said in her TikTok, she’s minding her own business, so maybe fans could consider doing the same.