Gucci has never been the kind to shy away from making a statement, and now to launch its Gucci Mascara L'Obscur, the brand has dropped a new campaign drawing even more polarizing reactions.

Shot by Martin Parr Studio, the imagery features singer Dani Miller wearing purposefully clumped mascara. The motivation behind the look, created by Gucci Global Makeup Artist Thomas de Kluyver, is challenging conventional standards of beauty that currently dominate the beauty industry.

"I designed Mascara L'Obscur for an authentic person who uses makeup to tell their story of freedom, in their way," said Creative Director Alessandro Michelle. "When we asked the talents to do the campaign, we looked for somewhat eccentric personalities who really wear their makeup in this way. We called it L'Obscur because this word balances charm and mystery."



The extremely "buildable" formula" is designed for a bold, customizable finish, and Gucci further claims a long-lasting finish of more than 12 hours. Its comfortable film is allegedly "near impossible to smudge, flake, feather or migrate once dry."

And if you're not inclined to recreate Miller's clumped campaign look, De Kluyver suggests two primary styles that can be done with the mascara.

For the "classic look," De Kluyver says to "apply with the wand positioned horizontally for a sweeping effect that sees lashes separated at the root and subtly fanned out." For the "bold look," he says, "Apply with the wand positioned vertically for a bold punk volumized finish where high definition meets a wing-like fan of lashes."