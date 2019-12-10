Pre-Fall season is in full swing this month. While brands like Dior Men and Moschino have staged full-on runway shows, most designers are sticking with the traditional format of lookbooks. Over at Gucci, creative director Alessandro Michele opted to present his 56-look collection through a series of images shot in Rome by photographer Bruce Gilden.

Some of the biggest collection standouts are worn by Bethann Hardison, the pioneering model and fashion activist who leads efforts for more diversity and inclusion on the runway and behind-the-scenes. Hardison, who sports everything from floor-length dresses and printed coats in the lookbook, was also tapped by Gucci earlier this year as a consultant.

This marks her first modeling work this year, after a five-decade career that saw her break barriers in the '70s along with other Black models like Iman, Pat Cleveland, and Beverly Johnson in magazines and runways. These days, she's focused on championing young designers and helping them develop their businesses.

Click through below for more looks from Gucci's Pre-Fall 2020 collection.