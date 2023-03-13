Stranger Things star Grace Van Dien revealed in a Twitch live stream that she has “turn[ed] down acting projects” after an alleged sexual advance from a movie producer.

Van Dien responded to viewers criticizing her decision to redirect her focus onto streaming herself playing video games and away from acting by stating that “the fact of the matter is the last few projects I’ve worked on I didn’t have the best experiences with some of the people I had to work for.”

The 26-year-old, who played cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham in Season 4 of the hit Netflix series, shared that a movie producer on a recent project had “hired a girl that he was sleeping with and then he had her ask [Van Dien] to have a threesome with them.”

“So like… that’s my boss,” Van Dien said flatly.

She went on to address other comments that people have made, disclosing that she had “cried” and “was so upset” after the inappropriate proposition.

“When people are like, ‘How is streaming better for your mental health?’ That’s how,” Van Dien said. “I get to stay inside my house and play video games and I don’t have my boss asking me to have sex with them.”

Van Dien, the great-granddaughter of actor Robert Mitchum, has been appearing on television screens since she was 9 years old in her family’s 2005 reality series I Married a Princess on Lifetime. She started streaming on Twitch last year under the handle @BlueFille and has nearly 300,000 followers to date.

“I’m happy [on Twitch], and I’m developing my own projects,” Van Dien added. “I’m hoping that someone decides to fund them because then I can be in control of my own set, and I’m not gonna ask my actors to sleep with me.”

She later tweeted an addition to the statements she made on the live stream, writing: “as i get older, my work priorities are changing. i'm waiting for the right project/the right people to work with. 🎥🤍 it's nice to feel calm.”