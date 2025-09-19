Ghost Mountain and Farmer's Daughter Make Scary Streetwear

Ghost Mountain ’s return to music last year with October Country reminded fans of the haunted, rural textures that made him a cult figure within Haunted Mound . Now, he’s extending that world into clothes. This month, he’s teamed up with Alix Ross — best known as the co-founder of Online Ceramics — on the debut drop for Ross’ new brand, Farmer’s Daughter .

The collection , which launched September 5 and will soon hit Dover Street Market, feels less like standard merch and more like an eerie fashion capsule: caps, tees, long sleeves and a hoodie covered in horror-inflected graphics that blur Ghost’s universe with Ross’ surreal design sensibility.

Each piece looks like it could have been salvaged from a haunted house closet — scarecrow sketches, death-cross figures, and Ghost’s own imagery stitched into streetwear silhouettes. A tee splattered with red sketches a stick-figure puppet, while a black longsleeve features skeletal hands and the words “Flayed Out Broken, Left to Die.” Another, “From the Grave,” incorporates a photograph by Eternity Chaos that Ghost calls one of the most personal pieces in the lineup. Together, they read like artifacts from a haunted house reimagined as streetwear. For Alix, this is the first official outing under Farmer’s Daughter after years of shaping a cult following at Online Ceramics. Where OC leaned on psychedelic irreverence, FD’s language is darker, more rural, steeped in the same textures that underpin Ghost’s mythology. The brand has already previewed collaborations with Nosferatu and Snow Strippers , but opening with Ghost Mountain makes sense: their aesthetics meet naturally in the space where horror, subculture and music collide. Fans online have been quick to notice. On Reddit threads devoted to Haunted Mound, Ghost Mountain’s absence from the collective had long been dissected — with debates over whether Sematary had “carried” the group, or if Ghost’s withdrawal gave Haunted Mound room to evolve without him. His reemergence with October Country reignited those discussions. Now, this collection signals that his vision isn’t confined to music; it’s wearable, everyday, and just as committed to atmosphere as any track or video.

When we last spoke with Ghost for PAPER around October Country, he described wanting things to feel “new but still heavy.” This drop delivers exactly that balance: fresh in its silhouettes, heavy in its references, a visual continuation of the sound he’s been sharpening since his return. Paired with Ross’ new direction, it feels less like a collaboration and more like a natural expansion of two overlapping worlds. We caught up with both Ghost Mountain and Alix Ross to discuss this new collection.

You’ve described taking time away from music as necessary. What pulled you back into creating again, and how did that feed into this fashion collab? Ghost Mountain: I never stopped creating, I just kept it to myself for a while. I’ve been influenced by Alix’s work since before “Ghost Mountain” was even an idea so while it still seems surreal, the collab felt like a natural progression. Horror has always been part of your music and visuals. What excites you about translating that energy into clothes people can wear every day? Ghost Mountain: The goal is: make what we want to wear. When you and Sematary first reconnected for October Country, you talked about wanting things to feel “new but still heavy.” Do you think that same balance shows up in this collection? Ghost Mountain: Opposites in balance are important. We established this very early on in the process for both collaborations. Alix understands the world in which Sematary, Oscar and I were operating in when making the album. Naturally, he brought in elements that are distinct to him or coming from wherever Farmer’s Daughter is operating from visually. How does it feel stepping into the fashion space alongside Alix? Do you see yourself as a designer now, or more like you’re extending the Ghost Mountain universe into another medium? Ghost Mountain: Since the Hereditary tees back in 2018, I’ve been conscious of and inspired by Alix’s design work. There’s a long sleeve I printed in 2020 that has always felt like a true extension of the feeling Ghost Mountain had for me at the time. Being the biggest merch collection to be associated with Ghost Mountain up until this point it was important to me that it feel similarly true and necessary in expanding the boundaries of the world that the project exists in. While I would provide assets the designs were put together exclusively by Farmers Daughter. What’s one piece from the drop that feels the most personal to you, and why? Ghost Mountain: The “From the Grave” Longsleeve features a photo Eternity Chaos took while we were shooting “ Apollon .” It was sort of the foundation for all of the pieces that came after it, with the front of the tee being one of the earliest and unchanged designs in the collection. Haunted Mound fans are famously intense. What do you hope they take away from this collab when they see it out in the world? Ghost Mountain: Throw that shit on and go to your local haunted house <3

What keeps you motivated and creative in such an oversaturated fashion market currently? Alix Ross: A lot of what I make is mostly for myself. I guess I'm selfish like that. There is that meme that’s like, “I got one more in me” — I feel like I'm always trying to prove to myself I have one more in me. I'm also very blessed that there are people who want to see the same ideas I find interesting put out into the world. Farmer’s Daughter is your first brand after Online Ceramics. What did you want to do differently this time around? Alix Ross: I spend a lot of my time studying at the Ramakrishna temple and learning to surf in Laguna Beach where I live now. That's become just as much of a priority as making art. In the past, I would let things overwhelm me. Now I'm more focused on enjoying the ride. I’ve also been working collaboratively with artists Flannery Silva, Michelle Song, Jon Rafman and Robbie Barnett. They have all been extremely influential in what is coming next for FD. A lot of the graphics in this drop lean into horror and surrealism. How do you decide what imagery belongs on clothes versus staying in a sketchbook? Alix Ross: I know if I want to wear it :) You’ve worked with musicians before, but what felt different about collaborating with Ghost Mountain specifically? Alix Ross: GM and Haunted Mound were very inspired by my horror graphics at Online Ceramics. Now I'm inspired by what they’ve been building. Not to be corny, but it’s a little bit of a full circle moment for both of us. That feels different in a very special way. Fashion collaborations are everywhere right now. How do you know when a collab actually makes sense versus when it’s just hype? Alix Ross: It has to be fun. What kind of world are you trying to build with Farmer’s Daughter long-term? Alix Ross: I’m not really sure where I’m going or what the plan is with it yet. I’m building out a denim line but it’s been painfully slow. When I worked for the forest service, the older and cheaper your gear was the cooler you were — attempting to bring this into what I make. There will also be a few collaborative satellite brands that will be sold under the FD label. One coming very soon…

Shop the collection at Farmer's Daughter.