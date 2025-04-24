A New York Night With Gavin Casalegno for the Lacoste Flagship Opening

On April 10th, Lacoste celebrated the opening of its new flagship at 575 5th Avenue in New York City with a party, music by DJ Amrit and headliner DJ Benji B and French and New York-inspired food and drinks curated by mixologist Arley Marks and Phamily First founder and Creative Director Julien Pham.

Lacoste hosted brand ambassador Pierre Niney and Creative Director Pelagia Kolotouros alongside celebrity friends of the brand, including Joan Smalls, Antoni Porowski, Ella Emhoff, Reece Feldman, Gage Gomez, Alexander Roth and Gavin Casalegno, who took PAPER for a night in New York.

It all started as in his room at Nine Orchard while he got ready in his first look in head-to-toe Lacoste: the new white Lacoste Polo L.12.12 LIGHT, relaxed black trousers, a kelly green jacket and white sneakers. Once he was ready, we hit up some of his favorite spots to visit when he’s in town, like Katz’s Deli for a pastrami sandwich. Then, it was time to head to the new Lacoste flagship so we went underground to take the subway — his preferred way of getting around in new places so he can truly see everything each destination has to offer.

Below, PAPER caught up with Casalegno on the way to the opening of the Lacoste New York flagship.

What helps you feel confident before stepping out for a big event? Definitely confidence in what I'm wearing. When you wear something you're not confident in, you walk differently, you know? I also try to get some quiet time before I go to a big event where I'm talking to people a lot. I'll pray or meditate on stuff, and that usually helps me a lot. How would you describe your personal style? I love neutrals that I'm comfortable in, but also that are more on the classy side. And honestly, since marrying my wife, I like to do a little bit of a pop of color or a statement piece. I've been experimenting a lot with that. Do you have an early memory of Lacoste? What's funny is I have a headshot somewhere of me when I was really young, when I just started getting into modeling and stuff, and I was wearing the Lacoste polo, of course. How does the Polo fit into your wardrobe? I know Lacoste also has some really good colors, like the bold greens and yellows, but I wear a lot of the black, the white or even the browns as a classy, neutral piece for my outfit.

Where are some of your favorite spots in New York? I love the Lower East Side. There's a coffee shop called Boris & Horton that is a dog cafe, so they have dogs you can adopt, and then everyone else will bring their dog. There’ll be like golden retrievers and chihuahuas, and you can do your work. Sometimes I study scripts when I'm there and pet the dogs. It's the best. Describe your perfect spring day in the city! It has to be Central Park, which is so beautiful. I love spending time in nature, especially in LA, so when I come to New York, I try to always make time to go to either Washington Square Park or Central Park, because everything is blooming in spring; everything's so beautiful. Doing that and then maybe getting some ice cream or a nice ice cold brew would also be pretty lit.

What has your experience been working with Lacoste and how has that influenced your style and creativity? Number one, their team has been so sweet and so accommodating. They really have helped me formulate what my style is. And if you go into their office, everyone's dressed in full Lacoste. They all look cool — very different, unique styles. Is there anything that you’re most excited about for the flagship opening? I’m definitely excited to see the store, and just to meet the family of Lacoste. There's so many incredibly talented people that are big fans of the brand and have been with the brand for years who I met at the runway show last October in Paris like Reece Feldman. And even though she won’t be there, someone like Venus Williams who’s iconic, right? And she's so sweet every time I've met her. To be able to pick her brain on what she loves about the brand, and getting to see what Lacoste means to other people, is always super fun. What do you think of the new flagship store? It's awesome. I love there’s a part on the second story that is like a faux tennis court. It kind of goes up the wall and then up on the ceiling, and then there's mannequins that are horizontal. It's so cool. What I really appreciate about Lacoste is they take a lot of time in their display. They do a really great job at making everything look super beautiful and cohesive, and they do a really good job at displaying their color palette in a way that your eyes gravitate towards, because it's so pleasing to the eye.