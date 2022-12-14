Music
The Frost Children Adventures
Digital Illustration by Inés Maestre / Photography by Nicholas Needham / Styling by Joe Van O / Hair by John Novotny / Makeup by Grey Hoffman / Intro by Alessandra Schade
Hailing from St. Louis, a faraway land known for its metal arch and not much else, Frost Children were always destined for something bigger. So they traded in the sprawling strip malls and their suburban bedrooms for New York’s downtown art scene, where their chaotic cyber-grunge sound has quickly caught the attention of underground party animals.
Now on arctic nights, as NYC seeks shelter in the warmth of the club — with icy vapes rippling in white plumes — Frost Children prepare for a big adventure. Their now signature cocktail of pop-punk, electronic, screamo and maximalist hyperpop hooks could cut through raging blizzards, like setting fire to snow or wolves howling at the moon.
In a post-internet world, where basement parties, bus vestibules and online chat rooms can all be connected at any given moment, Frost Children are a thundering avalanche of everything happening right now and what’s up next. So come dance with them in the snow for a little frostbite and “Fox Bop” with DKNY.
Clothing and accessories: DKNY
This article is a sponsored collaboration between PAPER and DKNY
Digital Illustration: Inés Maestre
Photography: Nicholas Needham
Hair: John Novotny
Makeup: Grey Hoffman
Styling: Joe Van O
Photo producer: Andrew Gowen
Photo assistants: Kayden Strauss and Hannah Jenny
Styling assistant: Katy McMackin
Set design: Eric Vidmar
Set design assistant: Tom Karole
Creative producer: Will Foster
Production coordinators: Elise Sullivan and Chelsea Wooten
Production assistants: Errinn Whitney and Will Gavalindo
Editor in chief: Justin Moran
VP production: Katie Karole