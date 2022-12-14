The Frost Children Adventures

Hailing from St. Louis, a faraway land known for its metal arch and not much else, Frost Children were always destined for something bigger. So they traded in the sprawling strip malls and their suburban bedrooms for New York’s downtown art scene, where their chaotic cyber-grunge sound has quickly caught the attention of underground party animals.

Now on arctic nights, as NYC seeks shelter in the warmth of the club — with icy vapes rippling in white plumes — Frost Children prepare for a big adventure. Their now signature cocktail of pop-punk, electronic, screamo and maximalist hyperpop hooks could cut through raging blizzards, like setting fire to snow or wolves howling at the moon.

In a post-internet world, where basement parties, bus vestibules and online chat rooms can all be connected at any given moment, Frost Children are a thundering avalanche of everything happening right now and what’s up next. So come dance with them in the snow for a little frostbite and “Fox Bop” with DKNY.

Clothing and accessories: DKNY

Clothing and accessories: DKNY

Clothing and accessories: DKNY

Clothing and accessories: DKNY

Clothing and accessories: DKNY

Clothing and accessories: DKNY

Clothing and accessories: DKNY