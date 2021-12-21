With Christmas creeping closer and closer than perhaps any of us last minute shoppers would care to admit, the pressure to find good gifts that don't give away the fact that you procrastinated is on. Thankfully, Frank Ocean has you covered.

The artist's independent luxury brand, Homer, is finally expanding beyond its New York appointment-only flagship with the launch of their new website just in time for the holidays. First rolling out their debut collection earlier this year, the upscale line of rings, earrings, bracelets, pendants and silk scarves featuring 18K gold, recycled sterling silver, hand-painted enamel and American lab-grown diamonds makes the perfect addition for anyone looking to add a bit of sparkle to their Y2K-inspired drip.

In addition to their newly launched online platform, Homer has unveiled its latest collection, “When a Dog Comes to Stay.” Per a press release, Ocean said of the new collection, "'When a Dog Comes to Stay’ explores the dog as a symbol of one that walks lighter. A sheepdog, an Akita and a bull terrier are rendered in pixels as if to simplify the qualities that make them our family. To the dog, it seems, loyalty is without thinking.”

Considering that pieces from the collection can range in price anywhere from a couple hundred to a couple thousand, those that may be looking for a more affordable Frank Ocean-themed gift need not fear, as the Blonded shop has also gotten a restock. The new drop includes three photo t-shirts for $80, a white and orange Blonded logo tee for $75 and a double-sided poster that costs $40. All purchases on the site are eligible for complimentary two-day shipping in the United States and standard shipping internationally.