RIO's New Era Proves Fashion Is Cyclical: And the Future Is Latino

There are moments in fashion that remind us why this industry matters beyond the clothes. The new era of RIO is one of those moments.

What Rio Uribe has built over the years—from the groundbreaking days of Gypsy Sport to the evolution of his namesake label, RIO—has been nothing short of remarkable. At a time when conversations around inclusion, diversity, and representation often feel performative, Rio has consistently demonstrated what authentic community-building looks like. For many Latinos working in fashion, his journey has been proof that anything is possible.

I still remember attending the Gypsy Sport shows years ago. The energy was electric. Those presentations weren't simply runway shows; they were celebrations of creativity, individuality, and belonging. They were among the experiences that made me fall in love with fashion in the first place. Today, seeing Rio not only as a creative force but also as one of my closest friends has made witnessing this evolution even more meaningful.

Working alongside a Latino-led team that continues to push fashion forward has been an incredible experience. As Fashion Director, one of the most exciting parts of the process is hearing what Rio is dreaming up next—how we can engage with current trends while simultaneously developing our own visual language and creating statements that feel entirely original. That spirit is captured perfectly in RIO's first campaign since the brand's transformation from Gypsy Sport in 2025. Unveiled on June 15 in New York City, the campaign marks a defining new chapter for both the designer and the label. Photographed by Harry Eelman, the imagery captures a pivotal moment in RIO's ongoing evolution. Balancing rebellion with refinement, the campaign reflects a collection rooted in fearless self-expression while embracing a newfound creative maturity. You only need to take a look at the incredible hair and makeup to understand that the team truly understood the assignment and delivered. We are incredibly grateful to have the support of Oribe as a partner, as well as the exceptional work of Kien Hoang and David Velasquez. A quick visit to their Instagram accounts is enough to understand the caliber of artists we are talking about.

Of course, RIO's story didn't begin with this campaign. Long before the rebrand, Gypsy Sport was already creating defining moments that shifted the conversation around fashion and culture. Let's not forget the milestones: bringing a then-rising Cardi B to the runway before she became a global phenomenon, or having Rico Nasty close the Fall/Winter 2019 show with the kind of energy only Rio's universe could attract. These weren't simply celebrity cameos—they were cultural statements. They reflected a brand that has always had its finger on the pulse of what comes next. The achievements and experiences built through Gypsy Sport have now evolved into something even greater with the arrival of this new campaign. At a moment when Latino culture is increasingly shaping every corner of the global creative landscape—just look at our model Kandrex’s appearance during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance—RIO offers something refreshingly nuanced. The imagery feels like a breath of fresh air, presenting a different perspective on what it means to be Latine today.