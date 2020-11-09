It might be the best slow burn news story of the year. Or... second best. On Saturday morning, just as America was being made aware that Biden had finally won enough electoral college votes to become president-elect, the Trump campaign was making a last-ditch attempt to sow confusion over the count with a catastrophic PR failure of Veep-style proportions.

No, it wasn't a joke. Rudy Giuliani really did hold a press conference at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping parking lot after Trump had mistakenly announced on Twitter that the event would take place at the somewhat fancier Four Seasons hotel in Philadelphia.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping memes are now inescapable — it's been a good start to what's hopefully a more lighthearted internet era under Biden. We can laugh again! We really can.

Don't let the naysayers stop you from sharing. Even after three days, Four Seasons memes are still extremely funny. The gloss of a Biden presidency will no doubt wear off almost immediately... but the image of Rudy haplessly bringing a convicted sex offender onstage to endorse a presidential candidate who has already lost will likely continue to be hilarious forever.

Please enjoy our favorite memes, below. And yes, you can already buy Four Seasons Total Landscaping merch.