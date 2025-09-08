A whirlwind summer of flowerovlove









When PAPER catches up with British indie-pop singer-songwriter and model flowerovlove this summer, she's sitting outside a London restaurant, embracing the weather with friends. It's a few days after she opened for Olivia Rodrigo at Hyde Park and she's still buzzing over the experience. "It was amazing! I had the best time," she smiles. "I think Olivia’s fans are the best. Honestly, one of my favorite shows I’ve played." We continue to banter on about the recent performance when someone walks up to the rising star mid-convo. "Someone just came up to me and said they love my music," she says after the interaction, her voice ecstatic. That performance marked just one of the high points of a whirlwind summer for Joyce Cissé. She launched the season touring with Halsey, and followed her Hyde Park performance with a Lollapalooza debut. She also released “new friends,” (about being friendzoned) her viral, delectable love song “breaking news,” ( the adorable video has amassed 5 million views and counting ), “a girl like me,” inspired by how “everlasting crushes can be so splendid and passionate,” and "i've seen your ex," where she got to be "unhinged." And when she’s not pouring her heart out on indie-pop bangers, she’s teaming up with brands like Louis Vuitton, and sporting an iconic look: a halo of lush hair, mini skirts, and preppy fits have become her signature. Earlier this month she released “I’m your first” — where she congratulates and awards her “baby” for bagging his first “baddie.” She’s currently on tour opening for Haim as well as Khalid and will be playing both weekends of Austin City Limits festival this year. It’s a busy summer for the 20-year-old, but the constant ‘artist to watch’ list maker is just getting started.

I know you were talking about Olivia’s fans and how great they are. What were some of the songs that they resonated with that you were surprised about them knowing? My new song that just came out. A lot of people were singing the words. I was like, “Oh, they know it!” They’ve been watching the TikToks. There were so many of them singing the chorus. Was it “new friends"? It was “new friends,” it dropped that day and they all knew it. It was so cool. I was like, “Do they actually know this? Or am I imagining it?” And also, I can’t always hear when I’m onstage because it’s so far away. But I could really hear them. So that’s a good indication. That’s wild. They were doing the homework. They were doing the rehearsals, they were putting in the hours. Let’s talk about “new friends.” What were you hoping to convey with that track? I’ll tell you the story of how I made it. I’ve been working a lot with Justin Tranter and he’s written a lot of my favorite songs and probably a lot of everyone’s favorite songs. So what I do is go into the studio and vent about something that’s been happening in my life recently. Situationship jealousy is very real in recent times. I was telling a story about something that happened literally two days ago before I got on my flight to LA. And then I was like, “But anyways, guys, I want to write a love song. I haven’t written one in a while, I’m tired of man-hating.” And then I was reading out my text messages with said person and Justin was like, “Wait, we should write this song, which is about not wanting to be friends. Like literally in my message I was like 'I’m cool, I don’t want to be friends with you. I’m good.'" That’s so real. That's a very me thing to say. Like "I’m chilling!" Even though I’m going to cry in a second ... "No, I’m good!” You get it! We’re on the same wavelength. So then he was like, “This is the song.” And that’s something that always happens when we’re in the studio. I’ll have one idea and then we’ll all just bounce off one another, which is always cool because it ends up being something way cooler than what I had imagined in my head at first. So then I was like, "Wait, ok. If we’re writing about friends, do you know that song by Justin Bieber? 'Friends.'" And he was like, “I wrote that.” And I was like “Oh. lol. Ok. Anyways, let’s do production that’s very similar to that." And then when it came to writing the chorus, we were singing with the breaks, so then we decided to put breaks in the production because we thought that would be super cool as well. That’s basically how it happened. I love to write conversational songs and I love to write songs about things that actually happened. Like, I don’t tell a lie. Not in my songs. On social media, I tell lies but not in a song [Laughs].

That’s fair. I feel like that’s a healthy balance. Let’s talk about “i’ve seen ur ex.” Was this very organic, rant-based? How did it come to be? It was very rant-based for sure. I feel like “i’ve seen ur ex” is the first time I’ve stepped out of my comfort zone in terms of writing. I used to play it safe in terms of, “Oh I’ll just be all poetic." But this time, I was like, “I’m going to be unhinged and fighting,” because this is how I feel right now and it felt very therapeutic to me. Since I wrote that song, I started writing all my songs like that. Every single lyric in every song is very unhinged and I feel like I intentionally make every lyric a t-shirt moment where if I saw someone walking down the street with this lyric on their t-shirt, would I stop them and be like “cool shirt?” Yeah. Then it will make the song. If not, then it won’t make the song. Speaking of fashion, even outside of campaigns, you have a very distinct style. I’m curious, has this always been something that has been in parallel to your creativity and your music? How has your fashion grown as you’ve stepped deeper into the limelight? I feel like fashion is one of the best things ever to express yourself. Because it’s like, “Oh, you chose to wear that. You chose to wear this color; this is you.” Clothes aren’t just clothes to me. They’re so much more. I can see an outfit and start crying and be like, “Oh, this changed my life.” I sound like one of those dumb fashion people, but I cry at every fashion show I go to, just because it’s so moving. And it’s like a drawing or a painting or a song, where you see this thing in your head and it came together. And also, if I have a bad outfit on I can’t have a good day. You know what I mean? The fit has to fit. I totally get that. You look good and you feel good and that’s all it is. I love that. I was talking to somebody recently about someone who said they’ve never cried at a concert. I was like, “Couldn’t be me.” How did fashion become such a big part of your creative landscape, so to speak? Well, I used to model before I started making music so I’ve lucked out in that sense. But when I say I used to model, I did three jobs. Three jobs only. But they were three big jobs so it was okay. And that’s how it got started. I always wanted to be in fashion. Everyone who’s inspired me in music (Lady Gaga, Beyoncé) everyone is also a fashion icon. You have to do it all. Also, I think it’s so cool to be camp, as camp as possible. But I’m also obsessed with babydoll, Barbie doll style. Just because I feel like that resonates with my music a lot and all the lover girl bits. But now I think there’s a contrast with a lot of the newer, unhinged vibes and the songs I’m writing. And I think that how you look is really important to solidify your branding. People have to look at you to want to listen to you.

It’s true. It’s always like “Aww, I want to be her,” or, “Oh, I want to be friends with her.” You have to have a cool fit on. The music isn’t enough. Back to the music, I wanted to ask about “breaking news.” I think that was the first song I came across from you. I saw it on TikTok, saw you, and heard the song, and thought, “Oh my god, finally.” I was so excited. How has that been for you, having that song take off so well? Okay, crazy tea. When I made the song I was like, “Oh, this is going to be a song that does really well for me." I feel like you always know, when you make something, that something big is going to happen. But my label was like, “Oh, we’re not sure about this song. We don’t know if it should come out.” And I was like, “This is crazy right now.” Then the song comes out, and obviously it ends up doing well. I just felt like mentioning that since I’m still salty about that. Just need everyone to know. How did I feel about the fan interaction? Honestly, I was very overwhelmed. I don’t think it was something I was ready for. I thought I was ready but then I was like “Oh, now it’s time to start doing work.” Like it was fun before, but now it’s a job. It’s still fun and incredible, but when it’s one song and not an album, you have to really rise to that one song. Your entire life becomes that one song, basically. But I loved it and I still love that song to this day. It’s on of my favorites. And I’m so grateful for it. And I’m so happy people like it. It's such a great point though, when something pushes you to a new level of success and you’re like “Yay, great,” but also, “Oh man, I have to do all these things now that I’m here.” You’ve had so much experience already. You’re 20 years old, right? But you’ve been doing this since you were 15-ish? I made my first song when I was 13, but I started releasing when I was 15. What’s something you wish you could go back and tell the 13-year-old version of yourself? After Hyde Park and these fashion campaigns and these songs that are going viral. What advice or information would you give to her? I would tell her to breathe. To not stop meditating. Don’t stop journaling. I would also tell her to go harder. Because I also tend to feel like if I went harder back then and didn’t get so occupied in my personal life, I would’ve been ahead of where I am now. But also, timing is everything as well. When you’re meant to be somewhere, you’ll be there. If something’s meant to be yours, it will be yours. I would just say to take care of your mental health first. And love yourself and make sure that no one comes into your bubble of self-love. Shield that. It’s the most important thing. I think even just as a human, but especially when you go into an industry where there’s so many people around you all the time, just know who you are and stay knowing that you’re the most important person in the room. It’s really important to know. It’s your thing, it’s your project, it’s your life, but it’s everyone else’s job. That’s what I would say. No one cares as much as you do and they never will.

You have so much coming up. What are you working on right now? What’s happening behind the scenes? I’m always in the studio. But I don’t need to be in the studio. I’ve been making something very special and it’s done. We can say that. And some music that I’m really proud of some of the best music I’ve heard, not that I’ve made, but heard. It’s amazing to be involved in it. But I’m just chilling for a little bit. But I’m never chilling; I’m always planning for what's coming. I’m physically chilling but not emotionally or mentally. I will be mediating. I’ll meditate too. So music is on the way? Yeah, it’s done. This year and next year. It’s completely done. That’s why I said I don’t need to be making music right now. But if I’m inspired ... I love the plotting. What’s inspiring you right now? What’s giving you life? I’ve got three things. You can pick one of them or write them all. One is people watching. I’ve been really enjoying that recently ... going out without music in, which is crazy, because I couldn’t possibly do that. I’ll still have my earphones with me, don’t get me wrong, I’ll just have them out. I soak up the fact that we’re living on a rock ... it’s so crazy. Does any of this even matter? I’m like, We should just enjoy every single moment. So finding peace in that as well, watching people live their lives, and knowing that everyone has their own life and is going through something or having a great day. Watching people in love, as well is inspiring me a lot. It’s very nice. My other thing is fashion week. Obviously, I have to say that. A lot of the shows recently have been so good. I’ve missed a lot of the shows because I was on the Halsey tour, but even watching them online is exactly the same, just as special as it would feel. And I’m going to Paris this week for a show which will be really nice. One more question. What do you want to let your fans know? They’ll be seeing you at Lollapalooza, they’ll be watching you at these festivals, they’ll be waiting with baited breath for new music. What do you want to share with them right now? I just want to say, "Be ready." I’m going to say be ready and I’m going to say “Look in the mirror and tell yourself 'you’re the best.’” I don’t care if it’s cringey, I think it’s important to affirm these things. That’s what I’m going to say.