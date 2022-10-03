During Florence + the Machine's weekend show at Denver's Ball Arena, she brought out a special guest to join her in a duet of "Morning Elvis" off 2022's Dance Fever album. Welcomed to the microphone as "an incredibly special person,” artist Ethel Cain took to the stage, delivering a bewitching duet alongside the high priestess herself.

But this isn’t the first time the two have crossed paths, and touched foreheads. Twitter stans have pointed out the uncanny symmetry between an image of Florence and Ethel’s foreheads locked in the song’s final notes, and Florence headlocked with a front row fan years before.

A live Florence performance is transformative, to say the least. And as one twitter user noted, the two queens have maximized their joint slay.

Florence has been using her latest tour to build cross-generational communion with queer pop musicians. Beyond Ethel, King Princess, Japanese Breakfast and Yves Tumor have all made appearances.

Florence’s commitment to the LGBTQ+ community is well-documented, having started her career as a party girl in South London performing at drag bars. Now, headlining 20,000+ arenas, Florence’s live performances are sites of queer joy, release and community in all their barefoot boho bare-all beauty.