Slime City could become a reality — all possible thanks to the world's richest man, Elon Musk.

A few months ago, Young Thug was gifted 100 acres of undeveloped land in Atlanta for his thirtieth birthday by his manager and realtor. Soon after, Young Thug detailed his plans for the land — to add affordable housing, a campsite, dirt bike trails and even a water park to his new plot.

Young Thug wasn't exactly worried about the hefty price tag that would likely ring up — for him, electricity seemed to be the bigger issue. So earlier this month, Young Thug publicly asked Musk for help, writing on Twitter, "I wanna make Slime City solar powered wya @elonmusk."

Musk didn't respond on Twitter, but Hypebeast reports that the Tesla CEO wrote on Young Thug's Facebook page, saying "Talk to me in private." Big moves and big conversations could be happening behind doors to make this a reality. We'll all find out in due time.