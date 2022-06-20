Elon Musk's daughter is officially done with her dad.

On Monday, TMZ obtained court documents filed in Los Angeles County by Musk's daughter, who is petitioning to drop the "Musk" from her name and be known as Vivian Jenna Wilson from here on out. She is also reportedly legally changing her gender identity at the same time.

The outlet relayed Vivian's wish to change her name amidst her transition partially stems from her desire to cut all ties with her father, as the filing states her decision is the result of her "gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

Notably, Vivian and her dad have never publicly addressed the current state of their relationship. Both parties also have yet to speak on Vivian's gender identity and transition, though some may remember that Musk previously tweeted about his supposed support for the trans community in December 2020. However, the move appeared to be a response to the backlash surrounding his post mocking people who put their pronouns in their bio and was later accompanied by another post where he said "all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare." Prior to that, he also stated that "pronouns suck."

Not only that, but Musk appeared to show his true colors again in a more recent tweet featuring another transphobic meme, per Consequence. The meme was posted shorty after it was reported that his ex-partner Grimes had moved on with Chelsea Manning and consists of a "Sad Pablo Escobar" image taken from Netflix's Narcos, alongside the caption “Netflix waiting for the war to end to make a movie about a black ukraine guy falls in love with a transgender russian soldier.”

According to TMZ, Vivian is the child of Musk and his ex-wife Justine Wilson, who was married to the SpaceX founder from 2000 to 2008. Vivian also has a twin brother named Griffin, both of whom turned 18 back in April. Vivian's hearing is scheduled for this Friday.

