With just three words, Elliot Page revealed where his Umbrella Academy character is headed when the third season premieres in June. “Meet Viktor Hargreeves,” he tweeted yesterday with a photo of himself in costume. Page’s character will seemingly come out as transgender in the upcoming season.

The Umbrella Academy Twitter replied with love, showing full support of the change in story. Netflix chimed in with their own message, writing, “Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here.”

While neither Page nor Netflix has revealed how Page’s character will come to be known as Viktor, fans on Twitter are confident the story will be handled well. Considering Page’s own story with coming out as transgender in 2020, Hargreeves' story will no doubt mirror that. In fact, plenty of Umbrella Academy fans in Page’s Twitter replies are discussing how they’d like to see the story go — from big grand reveals to subtle changes.

Page’s character in Umbrella Academy is a superhero with superpowers — one of seven children adopted by a billionaire to eventually save the world. Hargreeves is the last in the long familial line and once thought he had no powers, unlike his adoptive siblings. However, he had the incredible power of harnessing sound, which made him more powerful than anyone knew what to do with.

In the third season of the show, the Hargreeves siblings find themselves in an altered timeline where they have to go up against their counterparts at the Sparrow Academy — essentially a stylish ripoff of Umbrella Academy. Showrunners revealed at SXSW that the two groups have to set their differences aside to, in turn, save the world, of course.

We’ll have to wait until June to see how Page’s character becomes Viktor — and how he and his siblings save the world yet again.