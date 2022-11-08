Drake and 21 Savage are catching heat for faking media coverage for their new album.

As part of the rollout, Drake and 21 Savage faked several big media moments tied to Her Loss, including an NPR Tiny Desk concert and an interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show. But while both NPR and Stern have taken the spoof in stride, the magazine publishing powerhouse is less than enthused about their decision to concoct a fake Vogue cover story, especially after Drake posted the image to his Instagram alongside a caption thanking Anna Wintour for "the love and support on this historic moment.”

According to Billboard, Condé Nast filed a trademark complaint over their "flagrant infringement” on the Vogue name in New York federal court on Monday, November 7, in which they accused Drake, 21 Savage and the Hiltzik Strategies PR agency of sullying the “tremendous value that a cover feature in Vogue magazine carries." As such, the publisher is asking for an injunction that would prevent the rappers from continuing to use the faux cover, arguing that the cover led to "confusion among the public."

"None of it has been authorized by Condé Nast," lawyers for the publisher said, before adding that "'Vogue' magazine and its Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour have had no involvement in Her Loss or its promotion, and have not endorsed it in any way.”

They added, “Nor did Condé Nast authorize, much less support, the creation and widespread dissemination of a counterfeit issue of Vogue, or a counterfeit version of perhaps one of the most carefully curated covers in all of the publication business.” Condé Nast is currently seeking at least $4 million in damages.

Neither Drake nor 21 Savage have commented on Condé Nast's lawsuit. However, the fake cover is still on both of their Instagram feeds.