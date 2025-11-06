Bad Gyal is in a new era. “I’m at a point where I really know who I am, and I have the resources to express that fully,” she tells PAPER.

The Spanish-Catalan artist just hit her first CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, wearing a custom black sequined Luar look that was pure Bad Gyal. “I have a really good relationship with Raul,” she says of designer Raul Lopez. “I felt really taken care of. I felt beautiful.” It’s easy to see why; between the flashbulbs and the energy of the night, she looked completely in her element.

Even with a flight later in the evening, she tells me how she’s been making the most of her time in the city, playing new songs for friends and teasing what’s next. “The music really feels like me,” she says. “Everything from the visuals to the photography aligns perfectly with this era.” The still-untitled album, hinted at with “ Da Me ” and “ Última Noche ,” feels like a natural next step: bigger, bolder, but still undeniably hers.

Fans who’ve been around since Worldwide Angel or Slow Wine Mixtape will clock the evolution immediately. The new stuff is more polished but just as fun, a mix of all the sounds that shaped her — from 2000s R&B to merengue to whatever genre she’s feeling that day. “It’s like my playlist,” she says. “All the genres I love.” Fashion has been a big part of that growth too. Between videos, editorials, and collabs with designers like Lopez, she’s carved out a look that’s instantly recognizable but never predictable. “I’ve had so many opportunities in fashion,” she says. “It’s made me more mature and more sure of what I want.” As for the new music? Expect confidence, energy, and plenty of hits. “There are going to be a lot of hits,” she laughs. “It’s music to dance to, to feel sexy, to feel yourself in the club.” We caught up with Bad Gyal after her big night out at the CFDA Awards to discuss all things fashion, her “chameleon-like” eras and keeping things fresh.

How are you feeling? How were the awards last night? I’m feeling great. It’s always good to be in New York. I love it here. Especially coming for the CFDA Awards, since it was my first time, and it went amazing. I have a really good relationship with Raul [Luar], so I felt really taken care of. I felt beautiful and comfortable in my look. It’s also nice to have a little time here to go around and show some of the new music I’ve been working on. I’m finishing my album right now, so that’s what’s going on. That’s so exciting. How has that been? You’re teasing new music and showing it to people? I’ve been showing like four or five songs, not the whole project, just little previews so people can get a feel for the vibe. The music really feels like me. It’s my identity. Everything we’re doing visually, from the image and videos to the photography, aligns perfectly with this sound and this era. I feel much more mature and established. The music feels more solid, and I’ve had more resources to record and collaborate with producers I’ve always admired. I’m in a really good place right now. I feel like you can really sense that growth in your music and visuals. “Da Me” is just so good. It’s definitely on rotation at gay guy music video night. I feel like you’ve evolved so much; it feels more refined, more polished, and just more you, if that makes sense. Totally. It has a lot to do with what I was saying before: now I have more resources to create my vision. And at the same time, I’ve learned a lot. I’ve had so many opportunities in fashion too; I’ve been really lucky to work with amazing photographers and go to runway shows. All of that taught me so much and gave me so much inspiration to create my own vision — to make it more mature and elevated. I’ve been doing music for nine years now, and I feel like I’m at a really good place. I’m lucky to have so much to play with creatively. I think that’s true for a lot of artists who came up around the same time. Even someone like Charli XCX who was more underground for years, but now she’s having this massive Brat moment. It’s funny how the “Best New Artist” nominees at the Grammys are always people who’ve actually been around for, like, a decade. Exactly. Especially when you come from a more underground path, it takes longer. But it’s worth it. You have time to build your own language for the world to understand your identity. Coming from that scene often means being a little more different, a little outside what’s trending or expected. For me, I’ve always had to be 100% myself in everything I do. Even now that I’m more mainstream and integrated into the industry, I’ve never felt like I gave up on being me.