Polaroids From the 'Drag Race' Season 15 Finale

After four months of anticipation, we finally know who's America's Next Drag Superstar!

On Friday, April 14, fans, competitors and drag royalty flocked to the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City's Times Square in order to watch the highly anticipated grand finale of Drag Race Season 15. Despite the episode being filmed earlier this month, no one knew who would be crowned the winner of MTV's Emmy Award-winning show. And so with baited breath, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabella Brooks, Sasha Colby and Anetra watched themselves lip-sync for their lives one last time before RuPaul revealed the judges' final decision.

In the end, Sasha Colby ultimately came out on top, clinching the victory and the $200,000 grand prize with a bombastic performance of her original song "Goddess." And as the rest of the viewing party looked on, Season 14 winner Willow Pill passed her crown and scepter over to the former Miss Continental with much aplomb, ending this season on a historic high note.



After all, Colby already made Drag Race history as the first Native Hawaiian queen to compete, before becoming one of four finalists, all of whom are queens of color. Not only that, but she's the first openly trans queen to win a non-All Stars season, previously telling PAPER that it is her life's mission to be a proud trans drag queen.

Needless to say, there was plenty to celebrate at the viewing party, which is why we sent photographer Andrew Tess to document the moment with a series of polaroid pics for those of you who couldn't make it. And what resulted is a series of photos that capture the energy and excitement of the festivities as partygoers like Season 9 winner Sasha Velour and Hocus Pocus icon, Kathy Najimy, celebrated Colby's huge win all night long.

Live vicariously through Andrew Tess' polaroid photos of the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 finale party, below.