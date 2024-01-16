Getting Emmys Ready with Luxx Noir London

Getting Emmys Ready with Luxx Noir London

By Andrew NguyenJan 16, 2024

Luxx Noir London, one of the top four queens from RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, attended her first-ever Emmy Awards last night, walking the red carpet in a Versace gown from the brand's Spring 2007 collection. Making it an even more memorable night was coming home a winner, as RuPaul's Drag Race took home the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

Below, Luxx Noir London takes PAPER exclusively behind the scenes of getting ready for her big night, from makeup and hair to completing her Versace gown with Christian Louboutin shoes and sparkling accessories by Rinaldy Yunardi and On Aura Tout Vu.

"These are some of the makeup products that are essential to bringing the Luxx fantasy to life! Each and every product meshes together perfectly to create the face that leaves everyone gagged."

Photography: Dylan Perlot
Styling: Marc Eram

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web