Wear This 16th Century Corset to Help Struggling Artists

Today, Dilara Findikoglu launched select pieces from her Spring 2020 collection to help raise money for the Artist and Freelancers Hardship Fund. The London-based designer draws inspiration from historical references, including elegant 16th century fashion, and updates them with modern touches.

Findikoglu's online shop features items such as a cardinal red jacket and crisp white mini corset. The pieces are characteristic of the exquisite tailoring she has become known for: lace ruffles adorn the jacket, while adjustable straps on the corset ensure that it's comfortable for all sizes.

Through this collection, Findikoglu wants to stress the importance of supporting the arts. "I think everyone is going through similar difficulties at the moment, but especially young artists and freelancers are struggling the most," she tells PAPER. "As an emerging brand, I felt like it was my responsibility to help people as much as I could because now is the right time together."

The brand has committed to donating a portion of their sales to the Artist and Freelancers Hardship Fund, which provides support for creatives who are affected by the decline in work and other paid opportunities due to the coronavirus pandemic. "The world is changing and in this new world, it's vital to think of others," Findikoglu says.

Head over to Findikoglu's Instagram to see more of the collection, and visit the brand's online shop to purchase some of the pieces, using the discount code: HEAVEN. They're very limited in quantity, so act fast.