Even though The Devil Wears Prada is unquestionably one of the most iconic movies from the aughts, its legendary cast has rarely reunited in the 15 years since its premiere.

However, that's about to change for one lucky fan who will be able to have a one-on-four chat with its ensemble of A-list stars — all for a good cause, of course.

As Variety reports, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are coming together to raise money for the Lollipop Theater Network in honor of its 20th anniversary. And the way they're doing it? By auctioning off an incredible opportunity to have a private Zoom chat with them, where you can ask whatever burning questions you may have.

"We are so thrilled to be celebrating our 20th anniversary with our amazing partners at Charitybuzz and the incredibly talented cast of The Devil Wears Prada," as Lollipop Theater Network executive director, Evelyn Iocolano, said. "We have seen the tremendous impact that these kinds of interactions have on our young patients, and now one lucky bidder will have the chance to experience it themselves, all while contributing much-needed funds to keep our programs up and running!"

The Devil Wears Prada Zoom auction will run until August 3. Find out more information about how you can enter your own bid, here.